May soybeans closed up 9 cents at $8.63 ½, while July beans closed up 9 ¼ cents at $8.71. Bean prices were able to break out of consolidation to the upside today. Hightower says “a selloff in the dollar combined with gains in the Brazilian currency provided the soy complex with early support as it benefits U.S. exports.”
ADM Ag Market View said a drop in South America soybean crops and an increase in China imports may have helped prices. Trade will be watching future demand trends and weather for direction. Some still feel continued spread of the virus and normal weather could limit the upside in November soybeans.