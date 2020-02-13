The story is similar for soybeans. “Overnight beans traded 2 to 4 cents lower, fading the Wednesday advance,” Brugler Marketing said.
The effective date of the Phase 1 deal is Feb. 15, and the market is hoping the U.S. sees some business from China next week, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Elsewhere, South American soybean production looks to be “record large” as the Brazilian soy harvest advances, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. He said the weather in both Brazil and Argentina is on normal trend in the near future.