March soybeans closed up 5 ¾ cents at 48.98 ¾, just 2 cents off the contract high. May beans were up 3 ¾ cents to $9.07 ¼. Hightower says Brazil’s Rio Grande de Sul state ag agency lowered their forecast for the current bean crop to 16.5 million, a 10 percent decline from a year ago.
Stewart-Peterson says drier weather in Brazil has the bean harvest moving right along. The current ratio of November beans divided by December corn is 2.39, which Hightower says is not enough to encourage additional bean plantings.