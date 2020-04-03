“Soybean and soymeal traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is some concern about global meat and protein demand as the virus spreads. Almost half of the World population is in lock down. There is some concern about logistics in US, Argentina and Malaysia.”
Soybean market analysts were looking ahead to next week’s USDA supply and demand report, and what it might mean for markets. “Next week USDA will issue new US and World supply and demand estimates,” Freed said. “Some feel they could lower US soybean export demand which could increase carryout.”