Soybeans were lower, but managed to climb back from session lows, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
“Soymeal traded higher on concerns of lower Argentina soybean crush,” Freed said. “U.S. January soybean crush is estimated at a record 187 mln bu. vs 183 last year.”
“Coronavirus concerns continue to weigh on soybean prices as it may delay potential Chinese purchases this year,” the Hightower Report said. “Brazil’s current harvest was 43% completed this week, but that compares to 56% at this time last year. Heavy losses in Malaysian palm oil prices continue to be a major source of pressure on the bean oil market."