Losses in the soybean market were limited as there was strength in the soyoil markets, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The canola market traded near levels not seen since July of 2013, on leftover fuel from yesterday’s StatsCan report of smaller production and solid strength in related veg oil markets.”
After Monday’s reversals, prices never recovered due to weak crushing margins and weather in South America improves. However, “the big picture continues to look supportive,” Total Farm Marketing said.