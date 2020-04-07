“Soybeans opened higher in sympathy with the rising corn prices,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Strength was tempered by midday weakness in the crude oil market. A bout of short covering was noted, ahead of Thursday’s USDA data. Prices drew underlying support from ideas of declining crop production in South America from persistent dryness.”
“Soybean futures found early support on higher Crude oil trade,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There was some talk that OPEC may agree to cut production. Soybeans traded off session highs on new concern that there may not be an agreement. World March soybean exports were near 15.4 mmt vs 13.4 last year.”