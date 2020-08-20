Soybeans opened today’s futures activity 3 to 5 cents lower than they went home on Wednesday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Soybeans, soymeal, and soyoil are all trading lower on favorable weather patterns and favorable conditions, but there is “encouraging news” that the U.S. and Chinese will meet in the near term, said Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging this morning.
“We are seeing strong gains in bean basis, perhaps a reflection that last year’s crop wasn’t as big as advertised and that farmers were more aggressive sellers of soybeans last winter as compared to corn”, Stewart-Peterson said.
USDA reported “huge sales” for soybeans in its weekly report this morning. “It’s one of the biggest weeks we ever had,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading. But it’s China or bust, no one else is buying, he said.