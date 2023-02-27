People are also reading…
“May futures touched 50 day moving average support and settled down 6 ½ cents, while Nov was down 2,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Brazil announced that they will end their federal tax waiver on fuel. The ethanol waiver had been extended through February, and biodiesel was set to expire in December of this year.”
“AgRural estimates Brazil’s harvest has reached 33% as of last Thursday Feb. 23, vs. the year ago pace of 43%,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “An Argentine farm group next week is expected to protest Government policy seeking better taxation, financial support, and more favorable exchange rates.”