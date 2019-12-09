“The bears remain in control, for now this is just a relief rally and we were working with some clients to flip short on Friday,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. He said funds are selling more than 56,000 contracts, which moves their net short position to just under 100,000. “Recent selling from the funds has been more aggressive than 2018, when the trade war was initiated.”
Soybean purchases may see a boost as China confirmed it will waive import tariffs for some soybeans and pork shipments from the U.S., Allendale said.