There are rumors of Chinese interest for U.S. beans both for old crop and new crop, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. Basis levels across the country holding steady reflecting a solid current pipeline. Analysts are estimating that the farmers have sold 85-90% of their supplies, so there continues to be concern of how long the current pipeline will last.
Traders will be monitoring the impact of the South America harvest, and the increase of supply on the world soybean market closely in the weeks just ahead, according to The Hightower Report.