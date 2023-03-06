People are also reading…
“The soybeans were higher on the day as the soymeal market made new contract highs today as chatter of Argentina’s soybean production is closer to 30 mmt or below due to dry conditions,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market will be looking to see how the USDA adjusts their production estimate for Argentina on Wednesday.”
“Safras & Mercado estimate Brazilian farmers have sold 35% of their 2022/23 soybean harvest, below 49% from YA and the historical average of 52%,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “They also lowered their Brazilian production est. to 152.4 mmt, down from 153.4 mmt.”