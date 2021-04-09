For farmers looking to sell their 2021 crop, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics suggests getting insured bushels for soybeans, “unless the corn and wheat can pull beans higher.” He said the big increase in Brazil could help fuel a fund-led sell-off, “enough of one that if I have puts in place, I could see lifting those puts by the May report.”
The soybean marks were largely unchanged in today’s report as crush, seed and residual categories were lowered to offset an increase in exports. “The trade seemed disappointed to see ending stocks remain at 120 million bushels for the third month in a row,” they said.