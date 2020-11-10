Prices remain over the $11 mark as there is no technical resistance in this unchartered territory, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “The bulls have the technical advantage.”
It remains dry in Argentina while there have been some rains in Brazil where there could be re-plantings. This could delay supplies early next year, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
“U.S. bean export business continues firing on a cylinders, with loadings at the gulf, the Lakes, the Atlantic coast, and PNW – plus container and rail shipments to China, Mexico and Canada. Beans continue to scratch into new highs,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.
“Many traders feel whatever the USDA bean carryout number is today, the final ending amount will still be much lower. That’s called bullish!,” Heesch said.