Soybean futures are finding support from China buying new crop U.S. soybeans. U.S. total old crop soybean export commitment is down 4 %t from last year, but new crop sales are record, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
Given the bearish USDA supply/demand news last week, it is impressive that November Soybeans have so far been able to hold critical support at $13.65, The Hightower Report said today. “However, the heatwave in China and the aggressive buying of US soybeans from China is seen as a potential bullish force,” The Report said.