USDA’s adjustment to the soybean crush and exports leaves ending stocks at just 320 million bushels, which is down from 425 million bushels this year and 909 million bushels last year, says Hightower. After setting lows in February, both soybean and bean meal prices should continue to inch higher.
Barchart.com says the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange Weekly Ag Report maintained the Argentinian soybean estimate of 53.1 MT, due to dryness around Santa Fe and Buenos Aires and excess moisture concerns in northern Santa Fe.