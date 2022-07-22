As open interest continues to plunge, soybean futures are testing 2022 lows, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
China will auction off another 500,000 MT of soybeans from state reserves on July 29, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.
The soy complex managed to bounce off overnight lows this morning, with bean oil still holding above last week’s lows, but soybean prices “will likely face big pressure from other ag markets today,” Stockard said this morning.