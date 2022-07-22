 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

As open interest continues to plunge, soybean futures are testing 2022 lows, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

People are also reading…

China will auction off another 500,000 MT of soybeans from state reserves on July 29, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.

The soy complex managed to bounce off overnight lows this morning, with bean oil still holding above last week’s lows, but soybean prices “will likely face big pressure from other ag markets today,” Stockard said this morning.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“Chinese demand confirmation could still boost markets, but increasing COVID cases is ominous,” CHS Hedging said. Soybean conditions are down …

Soybeans

“Even though 2 cargos of beans were announced sold to China, people are beginning to doubt USDA’s forecast of U.S. soybean exports,” Total Far…

Soybeans

Weather talk has been buzzing about a ridge forming in early August which could bring stress to the soybean crop during their crucial month, b…

Soybeans

The soybeans complex is expected to trade sideways as world supplies are tight and biofuels are in demand, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

Weekly U.S. row crop ratings could increase this week in the north and eastern states, but drop in the SW Corn Belt and Delta. “The uncertaint…

Soybeans

“Weather forecasts are showing hot and dry conditions forecast into the first half of August, the most critical month for soybeans,” Total Far…

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended lower on demand worries,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “It has been 6 weeks since USDA announced US soybean …

Soybeans

“Soybeans closed lower for the third day in a row as technical pressure and improved weather has the market backpedaling, futures down 25-33 c…

Soybeans

“A combination of factors had soybeans sharply higher to end the session, the first of which is the crude oil market,” Total Farm Marketing sa…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News