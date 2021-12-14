 Skip to main content
Soybeans

“South American weather forecasts are looking less threatening, and exports continue to plug along at a slow pace, so rangebound trade can be expected, barring anything in the outside market world affecting oilseeds,” Total Farm Marketing said.

India’s government is deciding not to extend the deadline for imports of soymeal, set for January 31. “Industry participants said domestic production was high enough that the full 1.2 MMT quota might not have been used anyway,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.

