Soybeans faltered after the market opened, with a variety of factors working for and against the market. “Soybean Oil and Canola both made new contract highs in the first 4 contracts, but the rest of the oilseed complex did not, and in fact faltered after the 8:30 a.m. opening to the day session,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.
“There was talk about follow through buying from Fridays gains,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower US Dollar and talk of increase demand offered support. Fact CBOT increased price limits may have triggered some spec long liquidation… Some feel prices have not topped and first sign of ridging in west Midwest will be the next chance to buy futures.”