Soybeans

Soybeans faltered after the market opened, with a variety of factors working for and against the market. “Soybean Oil and Canola both made new contract highs in the first 4 contracts, but the rest of the oilseed complex did not, and in fact faltered after the 8:30 a.m. opening to the day session,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.

“There was talk about follow through buying from Fridays gains,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower US Dollar and talk of increase demand offered support. Fact CBOT increased price limits may have triggered some spec long liquidation… Some feel prices have not topped and first sign of ridging in west Midwest will be the next chance to buy futures.”

There has been continued dryness in Brazil and cold weather in the Midwest, meaning the market is building in a weather premium, William Moore…

There is talk of higher U.S. soybean acres this year, above what the USDA estimate was, creating resistance in the new crop contracts, Total F…

Soybeans were higher overnight. Nov. beans had gains of 24 cents. None of the bean contracts were new highs, but soybean oil gapped higher int…

Soybeans are mostly lower this morning, as planting pace continues to pick up within the U.S. Open interest continues to decline, with yesterd…

“One of the few glimpses of green on across the board today was May soybeans and soybean oil,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Ranges in…

November soybeans pushed to new contract highs in five of last six trading sessions but seem to be losing the battle for acres, according to T…

Soybeans traded lower overnight on little fresh news. “The market was due for a pullback after extreme strength earlier this week, Michaela Wh…

“May soybean and soyoil traded lower into deliveries,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Word of US soybean imports from Brazil …

Soybean traded higher on talk of higher U.S. basis and tight U.S. 2020/21 supplies, according to Steve freed of ADM Investor Services. This of…

