A surge higher in crop conditions for Illinois helped to offset the continued deterioration of crops in the western Corn Belt, The Hightower Report said.
USDA announced new U.S. soybean sales to unknown and China so far this week. China has imported 83 mmt soybeans year to date. They need to import 14 mmt for August-September to reach the USDA goal, Total Farm Marketing said.
The soy complex is on the rise with higher palm oil prices today, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said.
“Soyoil is leading the way, up as much as 2 cents/lb.,” said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.