 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

A surge higher in crop conditions for Illinois helped to offset the continued deterioration of crops in the western Corn Belt, The Hightower Report said.

USDA announced new U.S. soybean sales to unknown and China so far this week. China has imported 83 mmt soybeans year to date. They need to import 14 mmt for August-September to reach the USDA goal, Total Farm Marketing said.

The soy complex is on the rise with higher palm oil prices today, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said.

“Soyoil is leading the way, up as much as 2 cents/lb.,” said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Overall soybean conditions were as expected, but traders are surprised by the big change to Illinois conditions considering there was no notab…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Brazil is expected to export 6.5 million metric tons of soybeans in August and 1.1 MMT of meal, as predicted by the export group ANEC. This wo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

There was sharply lower palmoil prices, which weighed on the soyoil market today, ADM Investor Services said. “Dry U.S. Midwest weather offere…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The average of analyst estimates is expecting the USDA to decrease carryout and production in its WASDE report Thursday. “With the majority of…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Weather maps are adding rains to the northern U.S. Midwest forecast over the next two weeks, which may add more pressure to the markets, ADM I…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Futures are rallying after breaking past the 50 and 100-day moving averages on Tuesday, Total Farm Marketing said, but they noted that weather…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Export sales to ‘unknown destinations’ yesterday offer lingering support into the weekend, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets were higher as there are tightening supplies and export demand saw improvement Thursday, CHS Hedging said. “Weekly export sale…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

China bought 131,000 MT of new crop soybeans confirmed via USDA’s mandatory daily reporting system, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News