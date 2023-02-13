People are also reading…
“Soybean futures finished the day slightly higher with the nearby March contract gaining ¼ cent, flirting with the seven-month high of $15.48 ½, posted in January,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…USDA reported on Monday that 57.1 mln bushels of soybeans were inspected for export last week, raising total inspections in 2022-2023 up 2% from a year ago.”
Traders are also watching the Brazilian harvest pace. “All the old crop soybean meal contracts made new contract highs with spot Mch-23 closing above $500 per ton for the 1st time,” Mark Soderberg, with CHS Hedging, said. “AgRural reports Brazilian soybean harvest has reached 17%, behind the YA pace of 24%.”