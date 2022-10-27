People are also reading…
“Soybeans started the day higher but couldn’t top yesterday’s high and then gave up the gains,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The USDA didn’t announce any daily sales after yesterday’s rumors. Soyoil was the weak leg of the complex, down 1.12, while meal gained $6.7/ton.”
“Good US weekly export sales may have offered support to soybean futures,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Jan soybean remains also in a broad 13.60-14.25 trading range. Weekly US export sales were near the high end of estimates. Argentina needs a good rain. Central Brazil is dry with key is if rains return after colder than normal temps.”