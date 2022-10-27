 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

“Soybeans started the day higher but couldn’t top yesterday’s high and then gave up the gains,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The USDA didn’t announce any daily sales after yesterday’s rumors. Soyoil was the weak leg of the complex, down 1.12, while meal gained $6.7/ton.”

“Good US weekly export sales may have offered support to soybean futures,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Jan soybean remains also in a broad 13.60-14.25 trading range. Weekly US export sales were near the high end of estimates. Argentina needs a good rain. Central Brazil is dry with key is if rains return after colder than normal temps.”

Soybeans

Yesterday’s export sales data was strong for soybeans at 85.8 mb – this was the most since December of 2021, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Soybeans are trading on a “softer tone” on weakness in energy and China markets and the strong US dollar, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this …

Soybeans

The soybean market is “slightly firmer” on increasing demand, CHS Hedging said. “Gains are limited from rapid harvest progress.” Soybean harve…

Soybeans

Soybeans are lower this morning, giving back much of what was gained yesterday. Both soyoil and soy meal were down overnight, said Bryant Sand…

Soybeans

The soybean market is firmer on recent increased demand. However, gains are limited by rapid harvest progress, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said …

Soybeans

Soybean harvest is 80% complete (vs 67% average), according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

“Soybeans found early support from talk of higher demand,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher soyoil futures also offered …

Soybeans

Markets are trading higher as soybean meal continues to see a “nice rebound” and soy oil trades higher, CHS Hedging said. “Soyoil continues to…

Soybeans

“Soybean futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern about lower demand for US soybeans and record Brazil 20…

Soybeans

Soybean markets couldn’t hold any of yesterday’s gains overnight, CHS Hedging said, as a large Brazil crop is weighing on market sentiment. “R…

