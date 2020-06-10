China’s state-owned trader, Sinograin bought at least two bulk shipments of U.S. soybeans yesterday (at least 120,000 metric tons) for shipment in December from U.S. Pacific Northwest ports, two U.S. traders familiar with the deals said. State crusher COFCO also inquired about prices for one to two cargoes of soybeans shipped in November, but traders could not immediately confirm that any of those deals were finalized, according to Allendale.
There are some concerns with soybean acreage in North Dakota as producers still have 25% to plant, The Hightower Report said.