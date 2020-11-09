“The soybean market traded higher on tightening US stocks, decent demand for US beans and dryness in Brazil and Argentina,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from solid Chinese imports for October and inklings that Brazil could be on the hunt for up to 1.0 MMT of US soybeans. Soybeans made new contract highs in most months.”
“US Midwest 2 week forecast calls for normal to above temps and below normal rains,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade estimates US soybean harvest 94% done. There continues to be signs that over the next 2 weeks, rainfall in Russia, South Brazil and east Argentina will be less than normal.”