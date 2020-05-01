The soybean trade is heavily impacted by the new tension between the U.S. and China, ADM Investor Services said. “This week’s China buying U.S. soybeans is thought to be by China crushers, not government reserve buying,” she said.
“Soybean traders are a bit spooked this morning by reports that President Trump is weighing retaliatory measures on China in response to coronavirus,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This could destabilize recent progress with China, including the Phase One trade deal, and sizable purchases expected soon.”