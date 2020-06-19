Demand helped push soybeans higher. “Soybean prices were stronger on decent demand for US soybeans and spillover strength in the soyoil market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from today’s rally in the energy market. Farmers were noted sellers of soybeans in modest volume.”
“Soybean traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “World that China may increase buying US soybean offered support… US soybean export prices are cheaper to China than Brazil. US Midwest 7-day weather forecast calls for normal rains and normal temps. Key is July weather with some forecasting a return of above normal temps and below normal rains.”