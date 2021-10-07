“Futures traded an inside session yesterday and again overnight, consolidating in new, lower ranges following the fallout from last week’s Quarterly Grain Stocks report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, the new trading ranges secure the contract’s 200-day moving average an area of resistance on the November 2021 bean chart moving forward into harvest.”
Expect back and forth action to continue in the soybean market as analysts look toward next week’s WASDE report, CHS Hedging said. “Futures have become a bit choppier since the drop in prices a week ago.”