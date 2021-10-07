 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

“Futures traded an inside session yesterday and again overnight, consolidating in new, lower ranges following the fallout from last week’s Quarterly Grain Stocks report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, the new trading ranges secure the contract’s 200-day moving average an area of resistance on the November 2021 bean chart moving forward into harvest.”

Expect back and forth action to continue in the soybean market as analysts look toward next week’s WASDE report, CHS Hedging said. “Futures have become a bit choppier since the drop in prices a week ago.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean market was on the defensive from bigger than expected stocks and production,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew ad…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices were higher on borrowed strength in the soyoil and crude oil markets said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices have little reason to move higher to begin the week amid good harvest weather and a negative reaction to last Thursday’s Quarte…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans futures are still trying to recover from USDA’s Sept. 1 stocks estimate of 256 million bushels, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Serv…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“A lower close today would mark a fourth consecutive day of weakness following USDA’s increase in beginning stocks, augmented by slower demand…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

The soybean market is stuck in sideways and choppy action, Total Farm Marketing said. “The stalled rally in corn allowed bean prices to ease,”…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Today’s USDA report may be “bearishly construed,” Total Farm Marketing said, particularly in the soybean production numbers. The USDA may incr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Export news is expected to continue supporting the soybean market, but the USDA reports today are expected to be neutral toward the commodity,…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News