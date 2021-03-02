 Skip to main content
Soybeans

In South America, Brazilian farmers had harvested 25% of the area planted with soybeans as of Feb. 25, a jump of 10 percentage points from a week earlier but still behind the 40% harvested on the same date a year ago, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural.

It seems that most groups estimate the Brazilian soybean crop are gravitating toward that 132 to 134 range, which would exceed last year’s record by a wide margin, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “So it looks like a record soybean crop is on pace here,” he said.

