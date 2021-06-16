 Skip to main content
Soybeans

“Soybean futures continued to slide overnight despite dry conditions across much of America as a very docile radar map greets the U.S. row crop region mid-week,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Soyoil flipped negative yesterday and is down again this morning, and the NOPA crush report was disappointing, Kevin Stockyard of CHS Hedging, said today.

Soybeans are trading lower this morning as prices fell double digits following the veggie oil price slide downward, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.

“No word on new China buying new crop soybeans,” Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services said today.

