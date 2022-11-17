People are also reading…
“January soybeans were lower on the day, but held on to close above the 100 day moving average,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “January soyoil had another day of sharp losses, closing down 1.88 cents/lb, following the oil market plus small exports last week. Export sales for soybeans were 3.03 mmt vs estimates of 900 tmt to 1.8 mmt – a marketing year high.”
“China imports are estimated at 98.0 mmt vs 91.0 last year. Some feel their buying pace is closer to last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA estimated World soymeal trade at 69.9 mmt vs 68.2 last year. Argentina is largest exports at 27.6 followed by Brazil at 19.5.”