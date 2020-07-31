“Soybeans stirred higher on a sharp rally in the neighboring soyoil pit,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Mostly favorable weather is expected for the US Midwest, although there were concerns of possible dryness for FH August sifting around the market today. China has been quiet the past couple of days.”
“USDA announced another large export sale of soymeal to Philippines, with 222,000 MT sold for 2020/21 delivery,” Brugler Marketing said. “Ahead of next Monday’s Fast & Oils report, analysts expect June soybean crush to be tallied at 177.8 mbu. That would be more than 8.3 mbu larger yr/yr if realized."