“The soybean market opened lower in light of a record harvest going on in Brazil,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from forecast for rain in Argentina this week along with dry harvest conditions in Brazil… Prices turned higher midday on a rebound in US stocks and energy markets.”
“Export inspections at 26 mln bu. were above expectations and well above the 17 mln bu. needed per week to reach the USDA export forecast,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD inspections are up 3% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 7%. Chinese soybean imports in Jan-Feb reached 16.2 mmt, of which 11.6 mmt were from the US.”