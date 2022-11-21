People are also reading…
The market is in a difficult place as futures are still holding a risk premium for potential weather issues in Brazil and Argentina. Brazil seems off to a great start for a record crop, while Argentina dryness is a concern. “If the Argentina situation does not get worse, and the Brazil crop conditions are good in another 2-3 weeks, the market may take away the weather premium,” The Hightower Report said today.
At the same time, falling oil prices and China’s COVID-19 shutdowns are putting pressure on the soy complex, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.