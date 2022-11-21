 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

The market is in a difficult place as futures are still holding a risk premium for potential weather issues in Brazil and Argentina. Brazil seems off to a great start for a record crop, while Argentina dryness is a concern. “If the Argentina situation does not get worse, and the Brazil crop conditions are good in another 2-3 weeks, the market may take away the weather premium,” The Hightower Report said today.

At the same time, falling oil prices and China’s COVID-19 shutdowns are putting pressure on the soy complex, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybeans appear like they will battle range-bound trade, with soybean oil becoming steadier after several weeks of higher trade, Nick Paumen o…

Soybeans

Soybean markets followed corn and wheat markets lower, CHS Hedging said. Chinese beans traded lower overnight as well, with soy meal leading t…

Soybeans

Soybean futures are “rangebound” as Argentina’s weather improves, CHS Hedging said. “Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans remains spotty with the h…

Soybeans

“January soybeans were lower on the day, but held on to close above the 100 day moving average,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “January …

Soybeans

Crude oil has turned positive and is helping bean oil which is trading higher along with meal, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Yesterday’s export sales number of 111.3 mb was massive and was the fourth largest week on record for any week on the calendar, according to T…

Soybeans

“January soybeans also gapped lower overnight and extended their losses during the session, led lower by a weak soyoil market,” Jim Warren, wi…

Soybeans

Weekly US soybean export sales were third highest on record, but some bears feel this could be near completion of China buying U.S. corn, Stev…

Soybeans

Easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in China may increase soybean imports from the U.S., Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

Soybeans

The March soybean board crus pulled back slightly today, CHS Hedging said, despite making contract highs on Friday. Argentina received an inch…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News