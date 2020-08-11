Short covering in front of Wednesday’s USDA Supply and Demand report along with continued expectations of strong demand are providing underlying support, according to Stewart-Peterson.
Soybeans were steady overnight after testing support at $8.66 ½ following the storms last night and following the Monday USDA Crop Progress Report that showed soybean conditions improved 1% to 74% good/excellent. That’s 10% above the five-year average and 20% better than last year, according to CHS Hedging.
Even though China continues to be an aggressive buyer of U.S. soybeans, with one of the highest rated crops on record and another 1 to 2 inches of rain in the five-day forecast for Iowa, it may be difficult to find new buyers ahead of the USDA crop production and supply demand report, The Hightower Report said this morning.