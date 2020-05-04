With the trade war potentially re-escalating with China, much of the words coming out of Washington, D.C. are conjecture, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. He said U.S. officials blaming China for causing disinformation about the severity of the virus “probably won't change for the better unless China changes the tone.”
Soybean crush in March set a new monthly record, beating out the previous record set last month, Allendale said. March’s crush was set at 192.2 mln bushels, and the market needs 860 mln bushels between April to August to reach the USDA’s market year projection.