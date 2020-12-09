USDA has a good history of lowering U.S. soybean ending stocks on this report, Allendale said. Declines were noted in 10 of the past 20 years. However, the declines were all moderate at 10 to 45 million bushels. There was no change in seven years and only three with increasing stocks.
Trading is higher today as the market bounces off yesterday’s six-day low, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Gains will likely be limited as traders still watch for weather improvements in Brazil.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.