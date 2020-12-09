 Skip to main content
Soybeans

USDA has a good history of lowering U.S. soybean ending stocks on this report, Allendale said. Declines were noted in 10 of the past 20 years. However, the declines were all moderate at 10 to 45 million bushels. There was no change in seven years and only three with increasing stocks.

Trading is higher today as the market bounces off yesterday’s six-day low, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Gains will likely be limited as traders still watch for weather improvements in Brazil.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

With the net long position in the soybean market and after the November rally, the chance of long liquidation is high, Oliver Sloup of Blue Li…

Iowa Farmer Today

Trade estimates for ending U.S. soybean stocks is at 168 mln bushels compared to the 190 mln in the November report, Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Canada announced a smaller canola crop than expected, which helped spark bean oil to follow the other world edible oil markets higher, Jody La…

Iowa Farmer Today

Losses in the soybean market were limited as there was strength in the soyoil markets, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The canola market t…

Iowa Farmer Today

  • Updated

Safras last week pegged Brazil’s 2021 soybean crop sold by farmers at 56.5% (37.8% average at this time) with 2020 soybean supplies nearly depleted.

Iowa Farmer Today

Brazilian weather is impacting soybean prices right now, while dry weather looks to “dominate” Argentinian growing regions, Total Farm Marketi…

Iowa Farmer Today

The soy complex was lower on beneficial moisture across Brazil but weather watchers will be keeping a close eye on the weather in Argentina, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

The recent rise in the soybean markets cam in large part due to exports, William Moore of Price Futures said. However, this has encouraged “pr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans and soy oil traded higher and were above the 20-day moving average, according to ADM Investor Services.

Marketplace

