Soybeans

Soybeans

Soybeans, meal and soyoil are all trading sharply higher overnight.

“Trade in the oilseeds will be volatile as the complex follows corn and wheat higher,” Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.

Argentina’s 2021/22 soybean harvest in the country’s important core farming region is set to fall to its lowest level in 14 years, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report on Friday, a reflection of how drought is hitting grains in the country.

“Argentina is the world’s leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, the No. 2 exporter of corn and an important wheat grower,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

