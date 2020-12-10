The market is being supported by the drier South American long range weather forecast, which adds to export demand and lowers U.S. carryout, Total Farm Marketing said. The estimate in today’s report is for ending stocks around 168 mln bushels versus the 190 mln in November’s report.
In addition to the WASDE today, CONAB is also releasing crop updates. Soybean numbers for South American supply are estimated to be slightly lower at 134.5 mmt compared to the previous report of 134.9 mmt.
CropWatch Weekly Update
