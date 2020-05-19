Soybean planting progress was ahead of the normal pace, but below estimates, which helped support markets. “Planting progress was seen at 53% complete vs 16% complete for the same week last year and 37% on average,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This was still below market estimates and provided some support overnight.”
“Soybean prices were on the defensive from weakness in the soyoil market, favorable weather conditions and planting progress well above the 5-year average,” Ami Heesch, with CHS hedging, said. “Hearing that the next rain event for the WCB gets pushed back until the weekend. Gains stalled as the market awaits the next round of Chinese business.”