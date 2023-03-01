People are also reading…
“May beans traded 15 ¼ higher as it appears rumors of China cancelling U.S. beans were instead sales shifted from Argentina to Brazil,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. May meal was up $3.2/ton and bean oil up 79 cents/lb. Weekly soybean export sales are estimated at 300k-850k MT old crop and 0-200k MT new crop.”
Analysts continue to watch the latest soybean crop estimates for Argentina, which have trended downward in response to the drought conditions in that country. “Private analyst firm Cordonnier reduced their estimate for Argentina soybean production by 2 MMT to 41 MMT,” Brugler Marketing said.