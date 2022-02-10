Weather news is friendly for the market, allowing soybean prices to forge higher after a “neutral” WASDE report, Total Farm Marketing said. “Another two weeks of dry weather in Argentina should further trim production forecasts for the March report.”
Argentina soybean production is down 3% from the last update, ADM Investor Services said, as dryness continues to hit the region. “Dry weather is expected to return this week and remain dominant for the rest of February, warranting attention as crops go through the prime growth/blooming period (e.g. flowering, early reproductive stages) before the pod fill,” they said. “The split soil moisture pattern (poorer in the north and healthier in the south) will likely continue to be the theme throughout the late developmental stages.”