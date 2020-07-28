“Given that the weather forecast is relatively dry but also cool, the market is betting that there will be little problems with soybean production, at least through the first week of August,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Quickly the market will get through its weather concerns over the next three weeks unless there is adversity.”
Soybeans moved lower, although the demand for U.S. soybeans remains strong. “Soybeans hit the skids today on improving crop conditions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The soyoil market was on the defensive from spillover weakness in Malaysian Palm oil overnight. Underlying support in the bean market stems from strong demand for US soybeans.”