 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

Soybean markets are trading higher on concerns of ongoing dryness in Brazil and Argentina, CHS Hedging said. Expect a “slightly firmer tone” today as the dry weather is expected to continue.

“March soybeans rebounded well yesterday, which has carried over into some overnight/early morning strength,” Blue Line Futures said. “That has taken prices out above technical resistance. If this price action is confirmed through the floor open, it may be the start of a move back towards $15.00.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybeans are trading on spillover weakness in the soyoil and crude oil markets, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Soybeans

Soybean futures could be higher on talk that China Central Bank is putting money into housing market and cutting reserve requirements by 50 ba…

Soybeans

“Soybean futures were about the only bright spot in grain markets today with futures up double-digits,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…

Soybeans

“Soybean futures were higher to end the day on soybean oil that rallied sharply despite the fall in crude oil futures,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS…

Soybeans

Soy oil markets turned supportive for soy this morning, CHS Hedging said. However, “huge Brazil crop estimates are capping upside.”

Soybeans

Soybean futures remain in the middle of a trading range between 14.00-14.550 SF. Bulls feel dryness in Argentina and Southern Brazil plus good…

Soybeans

Low sulfur distillate stocks are down 14% from the previous year, and more bean oil will be needed to stretch diesel supplies, which should ke…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News