Soybean markets are trading higher on concerns of ongoing dryness in Brazil and Argentina, CHS Hedging said. Expect a “slightly firmer tone” today as the dry weather is expected to continue.
“March soybeans rebounded well yesterday, which has carried over into some overnight/early morning strength,” Blue Line Futures said. “That has taken prices out above technical resistance. If this price action is confirmed through the floor open, it may be the start of a move back towards $15.00.”