The weather impacted soybean markets as well. “The soy complex got hammered on improved weather forecasts, plunging soyoil, spillover weakness in crude oil,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from weakness in the gold and equity markets, along with a much stronger US dollar.”
The increased soybean carryout also pressured markets. “Soybean futures traded sharply lower and one of the largest daily losses ever,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Futures increased the selloff after USDA raised US soybean carryout and weather maps forecasted needed US rains over the next 2 weeks.”