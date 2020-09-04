“The soybean market traded higher on demand and weather outlook and uncertainty about the size of this year’s bean crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “This makes ten days running and still going strong. China buys more beans, with today’s sales announcement about half of what was said to have been sold yesterday.”
“Soybean edged higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA announced new US soybean sales to China and soymeal sales to Philippines. US Midwest 7 day weather forecast suggest below normal temps and normal rains. Maps suggest 1.00-2.00 inches of rain Sunday across Iowa and northern Illinois.”