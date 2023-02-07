Related to this story

Soybeans futures are lower as Argentina rains could be offering resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services, said today. 

On Monday analysts were watching global news and exports. “The US shot down another Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Caroli…

“The soybean market traded lower on Brazil harvest activity, with expectations that they will still reap a record soybean crop,” Ami Heesch, w…

“South American weather will continue to be a driving factor in the soybean complex, and prices should see support from Argentina’s production…

The soy complex will further monitor political tensions and forecasts in South America, CHS Hedging said. “Argentina’s weather looks dry for t…