China has protested the US shooti9ng down its alleged spy balloon over the Atlantic, but has not done anything else about it. The market fears escalating tensions between the big world buyer in ag goods and an important seller, according to Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.
South American soybean production will likely get some attention with tomorrow’s report but we will see if there is an increase in Brazilian production to offset Argentina’s losses, according to Total Farm Marketing.