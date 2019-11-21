Soybean traders are still “on the defensive,” according to ADM Investor Services. Much of the pressure comes from negative ideas on the U.S./China trade negotiations, while Argentina’s planted area forecast was upped 100,000 acres by the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange.
Soybean exports were above the high end of estimates for the week, but continued worries about trade dominate price action as the market continued to move lower. “The soybean market continues to be choppy,” Michaela White of CHS Hedging said.