Soybean prices have little reason to move higher to begin the week amid good harvest weather and a negative reaction to last Thursday’s Quarterly Stocks report, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Beans and meal are experiencing follow-through to the downside this morning and have already taken out Friday’s new multi-month lows.
Friday’s USDA crush report for August showed 168.3 million bushels of soybeans were crushed, compared to 169 million bushels as an average estimate and down 3.7% from last year, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.