The Pro Farmer crop tour doesn’t estimate soybean yields, but Total Farm Marketing noted that pod counts were better than expected according to officials, particularly in eastern South Dakota, but dry conditions hurt the crop further west. “On the eastern leg in Ohio, late plantings contributed to a low pod count averaging 923.3 pods in a 3-by-3 foot square area after seven stops,” they said.
“Soybean pod counts were lower in South Dakota than last year but higher in Ohio than last year,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. Nebraska and Indiana estimates are coming tonight.