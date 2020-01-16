“Soybeans traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Traders appeared to have sold the news of a new trade deal with China. Some fear that China may not buy US soybean until they need it and the price is right. Last week on China official suggested China may buy 10 mmt US soybean for October.”
Analysts continued to watch soybean export news. “USDA reported a private export sale of 180,000 MT of soybean meal with a 19/20 MY delivery to the Philippines this morning,” Barchart.com said. “USDA’s Export Sales report had 711,462 MT of soybean sales for the week ending 01/09, of those sales China purchased 216,609 MT.”